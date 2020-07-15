1/1
George Odgen Barton
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Odgen Barton

July 7, 1928 - July 13, 2020

Clayton

George Odgen Barton, age 92, a Korean War veteran and two time recipient of the Silver Star, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. George was born July 7, 1928 in Kings Co., NY to the late Oliver and Elizabeth Barton.

George is survived by his son, Paul Barton and a grandson, Daniel Barton. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Marie Barton; daughter-in-law, Diane Aull Barton; brother, Oliver Barton and sister, Elizabeth Kilbride.

A graveside service will be held 10:00am Friday, July 17, 2020 at Maplewood Cemetery in Clayton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in George's memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601 (www.alz.org). Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be left to the family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Maplewood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
9195537143
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McLaurin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved