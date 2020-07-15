George Odgen Barton
July 7, 1928 - July 13, 2020
Clayton
George Odgen Barton, age 92, a Korean War veteran and two time recipient of the Silver Star, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. George was born July 7, 1928 in Kings Co., NY to the late Oliver and Elizabeth Barton.
George is survived by his son, Paul Barton and a grandson, Daniel Barton. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Marie Barton; daughter-in-law, Diane Aull Barton; brother, Oliver Barton and sister, Elizabeth Kilbride.
A graveside service will be held 10:00am Friday, July 17, 2020 at Maplewood Cemetery in Clayton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in George's memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601 (www.alz.org
). Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be left to the family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com
. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.