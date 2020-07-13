1/
George Reid
1923 - 2020
George Daniel Reid

July 8, 1923 - July 8, 2020

Raleigh

George Daniel Reid passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the age of 97 in Raleigh, N.C.. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years,

Dorothy Ryals Reid. He is survived by two daughters Patricia R. Greear (James) of Sautee Nacoochee, GA. and Susan R. Woodard (Michael) of Beaufort, N.C.; four grandchildren, Justin Greear, Brian Woodard, Anna Woodard and Daniel Woodard and four great grandchildren. A family graveside service will take place at Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs, GA.


Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation
716 West North Street
Raleigh, NC 27603
9192353337
