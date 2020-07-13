George Daniel ReidJuly 8, 1923 - July 8, 2020RaleighGeorge Daniel Reid passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the age of 97 in Raleigh, N.C.. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years,Dorothy Ryals Reid. He is survived by two daughters Patricia R. Greear (James) of Sautee Nacoochee, GA. and Susan R. Woodard (Michael) of Beaufort, N.C.; four grandchildren, Justin Greear, Brian Woodard, Anna Woodard and Daniel Woodard and four great grandchildren. A family graveside service will take place at Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs, GA.