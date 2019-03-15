Resources More Obituaries for George Saunders Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? George Saunders Jr.

1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers George Livingston Saunders, Jr.



Cary



George Livingston Saunders, Jr. departed this life on March 10, 2019 at his home in Cary, NC. He was born on October 5, 1944 in Vallejo, California to George Livingston Saunders and Vernal Wallace Saunders. The family moved to Miami, Florida where George spent his early years. The family later relocated to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.



He was a graduate of Dillard High School in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and upon graduation received a full football scholarship to Lane College in Jackson, Tennessee. After his sophomore year at Lane College, he transferred to Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) where he took courses prior to gaining admission to Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts. He was actively involved in all facets of campus life and was responsible for forming the first Black Student Union on the campus of Northeastern University. He excelled in Mathematics and Computer Science. He was a member of the Gamma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and later became the Basileus for the fraternity. He received his B.S. Degree in Mathematics from Northeastern University.



George had a long and distinguished career with IBM that spanned over thirty-plus years. During his career with IBM he received numerous awards, which included the Hundred Percent Club, SNA Express, and many others. His passion, drive, and desire for excellence always far exceeded the expectations for any project or job that he undertook. One of his many positions at IBM included Worldwide Sales Director, which presented him with the opportunity to travel to every continent except Antarctica. Throughout his travels he developed life-long friendships that lasted up until the time of his passing.



Following his retirement from IBM he was presented with many business opportunities, but the RTPR (Real Time Pain Relief) wholesale marketing home-based business became his primary focus. He was the consummate salesman and was able to advance very rapidly within the organization.



George was a man of deep spiritual conviction and faith and immersed himself in anything that involved both financial and evangelical support of his home church. He was a Steward and Chairman of the Finance Board. His greatest passion was dealing with the financial support of the church, and he never missed an opportunity to reach out to community leaders, financial institutions or businesses that would be willing to advance the mission of the church.



George was an extraordinary man with a great compassion and love for others. He touched the lives of many with his megawatt smile and his ability to connect with people on so many levels. Although he was a man with wide-ranging talents, he was never interested in touting his own abilities, but was always looking for an opportunity to share them with others. He was a loving husband, doting father and a beloved friend.



He leaves behind a legacy of love that include: his wife Pamela Haith Saunders; daughters Katana Salmon of Ashland, MA (Cliff), Jourdan Skeete of Arlington, VA (Rawle); son Lorin Saunders of Atlanta, GA; granddaughters Elisa Queiroli, Giorgia Queiroli, and Noelle Skeete; sister-in-law Rosalind Haith-Richards (Fred); brother-in-law Henry Alfred (Renee); brother Vernon Saunders (Michelle); sisters Constance Gayle, Ivorie Nell Stewart (Clive-deceased), Blanche Howze (Alpha-deceased), Valencia Saunders (deceased), Claudia Frater (deceased); one aunt, Mary Hunter of Miami, FL; nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries