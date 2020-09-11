George McLean Stockstill
August 22, 1935 - September 6, 2020
Raleigh
George McLean Stockstill died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday Sept 6 following a period of decline. He was born in Wake county to George Leamon Stockstill and Hursie McLean Stockstill on August 22, 1935, attended Raleigh public elementary schools and graduated from Hugh Morson High School. George studied construction engineering in the Civil Engineering department at North Carolina State University- cementing a love of all things Wolfpack!
He began running a framing crew while in high school, continued to work in his father's building business and later took over ownership. He built houses all over Wake County, and sometimes strayed into neighboring counties as well. Building was his passion, as was his membership in James B. Green Masonic Lodge. He was a 50-year member, served as Past Master and trustee, and remained an active volunteer for every fish fry and BBQ Chicken dinner the Lodge held until his head injury sidelined him.
George was a man's man- happiest in the company of his Lodge Brothers, fellow builders, hunting and fishing buddies, and anyone who wanted to hold a pig-picking. He was a member of the Old Raleigh Boys; the annual gathering giving him another reason to share a lifetime of stories. He will be sorely missed.
Surviving to mourn his loss are his wife of 65 years Patricia Pate Stockstill, his daughter Beth (Don Feldman) and granddaughter Julia Brinton (Matthew), newborn great-grandson Hunter, and grandson Mitchell Feldman, his daughter Barbara Weller (Bob) and numerous cousins and friends with whom he remained close. A graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery Saturday September 12, at 11 am with a visitation to immediately follow the service. The family is grateful to James B. Green Lodge for the love and support they provided in his life and afterward. Any memorial contributions can be made to JBG Lodge charities at P.O.Box 17273, Raleigh, NC, 27619.
The family is under the care of Brown Wynne Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com