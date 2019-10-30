|
|
George Wesley Troxler
April 2, 1942 - October 27, 2019
Elon
Elon – George Wesley Troxler, 77, departed this life on Sunday, October 28, 2019 at the Hospice Home surrounded by his family. The Greensboro native is the son of the late Garland Shail Troxler and Hattie Vernon Brown Troxler and was married 52 years to Carole Watterson Troxler, who survives.
George retired as Professor Emeritus of History in 2010 following 41 years of service to Elon University, first as professor and then as Dean of Cultural and Special Programs. Later, he served as University Historian and published From a Grove of Oaks the Story of Elon University in 2014.
George served Scouting on national and local levels. For 37 years, he was Cub Master of Pack 51, sponsored by Elon Community Church, where he was an active member.
George is a graduate of Guilford College and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he earned a PhD in history in 1970. In 2010, he and Carole received the Christopher Crittenden Memorial Award from the NC Literary and Historical Association. He is a past president of the Historical Society of NC.
In addition to Carole, survivors include his daughters, Heidi Troxler (Yancy Strickland) and Lydia Iannetti (Ermanno); granddaughter, Georgia June Iannetti; honorary granddaughter, Mary Grace Elizabeth Strickland; and brother-in-law, Roger S. Watterson.
A Memorial Service will be held 3:00PM Friday, November 1, 2019 at Elon Community Church, followed by a reception in the Community Life Center. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7PM Thursday at Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory and other times at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Elon Community Church c/o Building Fund, P.O. Box 625, Elon, NC 27244 or to Elon University c/o Troxler-Watterson Scholarship, Campus Box 2600, Elon, NC 27244. You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 30, 2019