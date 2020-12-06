1/1
George "Holly" Whitacre
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George "Holly" Whitacre
March 23, 1935 - December 1, 2020
Durham, North Carolina - George "Holly" Whitacre, 85, passed away December 1, 2020. Holly was born at home in 1935 in Brooklyn, NY. He grew up in Valley Stream, NY with his mother Elsie. He had a special relationship with his grandfather, Ferdinand "Pop" Holly which helped to shape the special person Holly became. Holly graduated Valley Stream Central HS and received both his Bachelor's and Masters' degrees from Hofstra University. He did additional graduate and grant work at NYU and U of Maine, Bangor. He played basketball at Hofstra and was a member of the Sigma Alpha Lambda fraternity.
Holly married Lillian "Lil", his wife of 64 years at the Grace United Methodist Church in Valley Stream. He served in the Army National Guard Reserves 42nd Infantry Division from 1953-1961 as a sharpshooter and later in communications as a Wireman and Air Traffic Controller.
Holly and Lil moved to Smithtown, NY. He was very active in the community and was a founding member and past president of the Jaycees in Smithtown. He served the Smithtown United Methodist Church as a lay leader, member of the Finance Committee and Board of Trustees.
Holly lived his life as an educator. He started his career as a High School Social Studies teacher and Director of Student Activities. He later became a guidance counselor and High School Administrator. He worked in various school districts on Long Island before accepting an opportunity with Smithtown Central Schools. He loved his students and never missed the opportunity to support a school theater production, athletic or academic event. After retirement Holly and Lil moved to Durham, NC.
In Durham, Holly was an active member of the Downtown Durham Rotary and later Durham Sunrise Rotary as a past president and a John Harris Fellow. Holly volunteered and also served as a docent with the Durham Visitor Bureau for over 12 years. He loved sharing Durham's history with others. He served for many years on the Dunbarton Homeowner's Association to include the Finance Committee and Infrastructure Committee.
Holly cherished his family, especially his granddaughters and grand dogs. Holly (and Lil) were present at all recitals, sporting and school events that his granddaughters participated in. He loved family time, vacations and holidays spent together. He loved to read, play golf and travel. He was an avid Duke fan. Holly will be remembered for forging friendships wherever he went, his kind heart, gentle soul and love of life.
Holly is survived by his wife Lil, his daughters Susan Arrington and Leslie Bard (Richard). He was the loving Grandpa to Holly Bard (Greenville, SC) and Melissa Bard (San Diego, CA), and brother-in-law George Harrison (Danville, PA). He was predeceased by his son-in-law Tom Arrington and brother-in-law Col. (Ret.) Hugh Harrison.
A celebration of Holly's life will occur post COVID.
The family would like to thank the Duke Heart Center for their care and support. Donations can be made in Holly's memory to the Duke Heart Center Gift Fund https://medicine.duke.edu/giving.
The Whitacre family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, Durham, NC. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com; select obits.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
1113 W. Main St
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 688-6387
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved