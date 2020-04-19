|
George R. Wilson
December 16, 1924 - April 12, 2020
Emerald Isle
George R. Wilson "Grumpy", born in Akron, Ohio passed away at age 95 on April 12, 2020, Easter Sunday, following a long battle with Dementia and Parkinson's. He passed away peacefully after an amazing, blessed and long life. From a child growing up in The Depression, to serving his country in WWII, to being largely responsible for creating State Farm's presence in Eastern NC back in the early 60's, he literally personified "The Greatest Generation" in every way. He is survived by his wife Ruth, sons Eric, Victor and wife Janet, David and wife Courtney; daughter Mary and husband Gary. Grandchildren, Aubrey, Rachel, Taylor, Brandon, Grant, Jake, and Luke & Sisters Donna Beachler and Nancy Engh.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 19, 2020