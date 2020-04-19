Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Wilson Obituary
George R. Wilson

December 16, 1924 - April 12, 2020

Emerald Isle

George R. Wilson "Grumpy", born in Akron, Ohio passed away at age 95 on April 12, 2020, Easter Sunday, following a long battle with Dementia and Parkinson's. He passed away peacefully after an amazing, blessed and long life. From a child growing up in The Depression, to serving his country in WWII, to being largely responsible for creating State Farm's presence in Eastern NC back in the early 60's, he literally personified "The Greatest Generation" in every way. He is survived by his wife Ruth, sons Eric, Victor and wife Janet, David and wife Courtney; daughter Mary and husband Gary. Grandchildren, Aubrey, Rachel, Taylor, Brandon, Grant, Jake, and Luke & Sisters Donna Beachler and Nancy Engh.

Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to:
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -