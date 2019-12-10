|
|
George Pliny Wood
May 19, 1946 - December 5, 2019
Raleigh, NC
George Pliny Wood died at his home in Raleigh, NC on Thursday, December 5, 2019. He was born in Worcester, MA on May 19, 1946. He is survived by his wife, Georgia Ann Thompson, his sister, Susan Cheryl Wood and his nephew, Adrian Russell Wilkinson. George graduated from NC State University in 1964 with a double major in philosophy and psychology. After serving as a bartender at The Frog and Nightgown, he began his professional career working for BSI in the United States and in Israel, held various positions in State government then found his calling as a financial advisor working with Valic and AIG where he worked until his retirement in 2017. George was a world traveler, an ardent follower of Wolfpack athletics and an auto enthusiast. The family request that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Transitions LifeCare. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in The News & Observer from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019