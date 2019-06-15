Home

Georgia Morris Clinton Snider

Georgia Morris Clinton Snider Obituary
Georgia Morris Clinton Snider

September 27, 1933 - June 12, 2019

Raleigh

Georgia Morris Clinton Snider passed away peacefully in her home on June 12, 2019.

Georgia was a devoted and loving housewife to her husband of 58 years, William Snider whom she married in 1961. Her and Bill were founding members of North Ridge Country Club and Georgia greatly enjoyed spending time with her friends playing bridge.

Georgia is survived by her husband, William Snider and cousins, Jimmy and David Bush. She is predeceased by her sister, Betty Bush.
Published in The News & Observer on June 15, 2019
