Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Quinn-Peebles Funeral Home
1310 South Main Street
Lillington, NC 27546
(910) 893-3232
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
O'Quinn-Peebles Funeral Home
1310 South Main Street
Lillington, NC 27546
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
O'Quinn-Peebles Funeral Home
1310 South Main Street
Lillington, NC 27546
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgianna Longman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgianna Longman


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Georgianna Longman Obituary
Georgianna Longman

Apex

Mrs. Georgianna Longman, 76, of Apex, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 9, 2019.

She was born December 6, 1942, in Lillington to the late Talson Tolor and Lucile Matthews.

Anna worked with BB&T for many years before retiring.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 1 pm at O'Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Daniel Smith presiding. The burial will follow at Harnett Memorial Park.

Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Longman; and a brother, Woody Matthews.

She is survived by her two daughters, Vickie Longman of Raleigh and JoAnna Maguire of Raleigh; two grandchildren, Chase Maguire and Reese Maguire; two sisters, Janice Faye Stone (husband, R.M.) of Stanton, VA, and Frankie Smith of Ft. Mill, SC; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from noon to 1 pm at the funeral home on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Residential Support Services, Memo: Longman Memorial, 185 Wind Chime court, Suite 101, Raleigh NC 27615.

Arrangements by O'Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington. Online condolences at www.oppfh.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Quinn-Peebles Funeral Home
Download Now