Mrs. Georgianna Longman, 76, of Apex, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 9, 2019.



She was born December 6, 1942, in Lillington to the late Talson Tolor and Lucile Matthews.



Anna worked with BB&T for many years before retiring.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 1 pm at O'Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Daniel Smith presiding. The burial will follow at Harnett Memorial Park.



Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Longman; and a brother, Woody Matthews.



She is survived by her two daughters, Vickie Longman of Raleigh and JoAnna Maguire of Raleigh; two grandchildren, Chase Maguire and Reese Maguire; two sisters, Janice Faye Stone (husband, R.M.) of Stanton, VA, and Frankie Smith of Ft. Mill, SC; and many nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends prior to the service from noon to 1 pm at the funeral home on Saturday.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Residential Support Services, Memo: Longman Memorial, 185 Wind Chime court, Suite 101, Raleigh NC 27615.



Arrangements by O'Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 14, 2019