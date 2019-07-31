|
|
Georgie Brewer Tilley
Raleigh
Georgie Sears Brewer was born May 25, 1923 to George Washington Brewer and Myrtle May Sears Brewer in Pittsboro, NC. She attended the Pittsboro Public Schools and graduated from Meredith College in 1944.
After a year teaching first grade, she became office manager for a car dealership in Raleigh where she worked until she met and married the love of her life, Bert Q. Tilley, in 1951. His work took him up and down the East Coast and Georgie happily travelled with him and their cocker spaniel Inky. Their home base was Raleigh but when Bert retired, they began spending winters in Homestead, Florida. He died in 1984 at age 88 and Georgie resettled in Raleigh where she lived until her death July 23, 2019. She was 96 years old.
Georgie was a voracious reader and loved the radio but she was not one to watch TV. She lived an active life walking up to four miles a day until she was nearly 90. Her keen analytical mind made her an exceptional family genealogist who enjoyed the field work as much as the data searches. Very creative, she wrote Reflections on Pittsboro Past, Pittsboro Present and Laughing through the Years, a collection of her favorite toasts, poems and jokes. Georgie was an individualist who proudly lived an unconventional life.
She is predeceased by her sister, Mary Ann Brewer Regan of St. Pauls, and two nephews, Breck Regan of Holden Beach and Steve Regan of Raleigh. She is survived by nieces and nephews Mary Brewer Regan of Raleigh, Maynette Regan and George Regan of St. Pauls, and Cabell Regan of Pittsboro.
Anyone who would like to honor her memory may contribute to her favorite charity, the UNC Children's Hospital, 101 Manning Drive, Chapel Hill, NC 27514.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on July 31, 2019