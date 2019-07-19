Gerald Thomas Baugh



November 29,1942-July 13,2019



Raleigh



Gerald Baugh was born at the old Rex Hospital in Raleigh, the son of the late Roy and Eleanor Baugh and the brother of Tim Baugh. His dad worked for the railroad and his mom for Pine State Creamery. He grew up on Lyon Street and lived there until his mother died in 2001.



As a teen, he became one of the founding members of the Starnes Class at Hayes Barton UMC, where he was a beloved member for over 60 years. The class was started by Mrs. Starnes, one of the first special education teachers in Wake County. He was also one of the first members of the Tuesday afternoon Civitan bowling league for adults with disabilities, which started at the bowling alley on Capital Blvd and then moved to AMF Pleasant Valley. He was an avid bowler.



He worked in sheltered workshops and various restaurants and businesses and retired in 2000 to the Supported Retirement program of The Arc of Wake County (now The Arc of the Triangle). He volunteered at Meals on Wheels, Food Bank, and SPCA, went bowling, was in a walking club at Crabtree Valley Mall, enjoyed lunches/bingo/billiards/fellowship at the Whitaker Mill Senior Center and the Five Points Center for Active Adults, and participated in Special Olympics and Senior Games. He enjoyed attending several coffeehouses each month on Friday evenings at area churches and the yearly Hesed Retreat.



For many years, he went out every Monday with his cousin, Joe Currin, to eat at Sammy's and take in a movie. He spent many holidays with Joe and his extended family.



After living in several apartments, he moved to the Hailey Drive group home operated by Residential Support Services in 2010 and then to Raleigh Rehab in late 2018, where he resided until his death.



Gerald was known for his many friends and his love for good food, bowling, golf, the Wolfpack, and movies.



A memorial service will be held at Hayes Barton UMC, 2209 Fairview Rd, Raleigh at 11 am on Saturday, July 20, to celebrate his life, followed by a reception. Published in The News & Observer on July 19, 2019