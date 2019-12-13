|
|
Gerald Young Brown
August 19, 1939 - , December 11, 2019
Lillington
Gerald Young Brown died Wednesday, December 11, 2019, due to complications following a stroke. He was 80. Mr. Brown was born on August 19, 1939, to John Clyde and Iva Young Brown of Madison County, North Carolina. He graduated from Wake Forest University in 1961 with a degree in Chemistry/Physical Education, and completed a Master's Degree in Physical Education at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1965. Mr. Brown began teaching anatomy and physiology at Campbell University in 1966. He started the wrestling program at Campbell in 1968 and was the NAIA Coach of the Year for the Fighting Camels in 1972. Mr. Brown served his country as well during the Campbell years, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant in the United States National Guard. As a certified EMT, he was a coordinator and instructor of classes on emergency medicine while at Campbell. This led Mr. Brown to the State Office of Emergency Medical Services, where he served as an education programs consultant for several years. He was hired as the Director of Wake County Emergency Medical Services in 1980; a position he held for twenty-one years. He was very proud of his work at Wake EMS, which has grown to become one of the outstanding national models for emergency medicine. Gerald met his lifelong love, Peggy Cryner Brown, at Wake Forest University. They were married for 56 years until her death in 2018. He is remembered for his sense of humor and his treasure trove of stories. His children remember him as a loving, compassionate, and supportive father. Gerald is survived by his three children Jennifer Joyner (Ken), Jeff (Cristie), and Jay (Tracy); his nephew Joe Brown; and grandchildren Olivia Joyner and Emmett Brown. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Memorial Baptist Church in Buies Creek. A reception will be held immediately afterward in the fellowship hall. The burial will be private at Lakeside Memorial Gardens in Angier.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 13, 2019