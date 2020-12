Or Copy this URL to Share

Gerald Edward Whitt

December 4, 2020

Raleigh, North Carolina - Gerald Edward Whitt, 82, of Raleigh, NC, passed over to his heavenly home on December 4. He is survived by his wife, Sally Beane Whitt, 7 children, 10 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Raleigh, NC.





