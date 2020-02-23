Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Garner, NC
Gerald Humphries


1935 - 2020
Gerald Humphries Obituary
Gerald Garland Humphries

August 30, 1935 - February 20, 2020

Raleigh

Gerald G. Humphries, 84, of Raleigh passed Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh. Gerald was a native of Angier, NC & the son of the late Grayze Shotwell Humphries and Eunice Starling Humphries. He is predeceased by his wife Vivian Joyce Smith Humphries; brothers Gene, Kenneth, Tim & sister Helen Ruth. Gerald is survived by his son, Richard Humphries & his wife Lillie; son, Jamie Humphries & his wife Nimia & daughter Dawn Eason all of Raleigh; sisters Charlotte Parrish & Janet Patchell; 9 grandchildren & 10 great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Garner, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 23, 2020
