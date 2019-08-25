|
|
Gerald Thomas Keith
May 20, 1928 - August 23, 2019
Raleigh
A wonderful, loving man who never met a stranger, an inspiration to all who had the pleasure to know him. He will live in our hearts forever — Gerald Thomas Keith, 91, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00 pm on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner. Funeral service will be 3:00 pm, Monday, August 26, 2019 at Layden Memorial United Methodist Church, Raleigh. Burial will follow in Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh.
A full obituary may be viewed at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 25, 2019