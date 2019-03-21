Dr. Gerald



Dr. Gerald "Jerry" Naples, 79, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, March 20¬, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.



A memorial mass will be announced at a later date.



Jerry was born on November 12, 1939, in Buffalo, New York to Anthony and Angeline Naples. He was one of twenty children in an Italian Catholic home. He always proud to say he was an altar boy at St. Colombo's Catholic Church for 16 years. He continued his devotion to God and the church throughout his life.



He graduated from SUNY-Buffalo in 1966 with a PHD in Chemistry. Jerry was also a member of the United States Army Reserves where he was called to active duty during the Cuban Missile Crisis in October of 1962.



Jerry moved to Raleigh from Buffalo to work at Reichhold in the Research Triangle Park where he retired after 40 years. He was awarded the Corporate Award for scientific achievement. He was also given a US Patent as the Inventor of Storage Stable One Component Urethanes and method of using same in April of 1983.



He married the love of his life, Barbara Richards, in September of 2002.



Jerry was an intellect, world traveler, supporter of the arts and collector of coins, stamps and historical memorabilia. He will be cherished for his constant generosity, sense of humor and devotion to giving with love and kindness for all.



He is survived by his wife, Barbara Naples of the home, and his sister, Bridgett.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Angeline Naples; and 18 siblings.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Carteret County Humane Society at 853 Hibbs Rd., Newport, NC 28570.



He rescued me, he was my loving "Knight in Shining Armour" my heart…God's peace my love.



Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 21, 2019