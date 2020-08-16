1/1
Gerald P. Matthews
1927 - 2020
Gerald Phillips Matthews

February 12, 1927 - August 14, 2020

ROLESVILLE

Gerald Phillips Matthews, 93, formerly of Rolesville, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, August 14, 2020 at the College Pines Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility in Rutherford College, NC. He was born in Nash County, the son of the late Lillian Strickland Matthews and John Paul Matthews and was a retired Mechanical Engineer with the NC Petroleum Marketer's Association. Mr. Matthews was married to Dorothy Bell Matthews who preceded him in death. He was a member of Rolesville Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher and was a member of the Morning Star Masonic Lodge No. 85 of Nashville, NC. Mr. Matthews was a graduate of NC State University and was a veteran of the US Navy serving in WWII. He enjoyed serving Meals on Wheels, reading, history, geneology, and classical music.

Funeral services will be held at 2 o'clock Sunday afternoon, August 16, 2020 in the Chapel of Bright Funeral Home in Wake Forest with the Rev. Dr. Randy Bridges officiating. Burial will follow in the Rolesville Baptist Church Cemetery. Face coverings and social distancing are requested.

Mr. Matthews is survived by his daughter, Aleta Hoyle of Rutherford College, NC; sister, Colette Naso; grandchildren, Caroline Thomas and Jason Hoyle and wife, Jessica; great-grandchildren, Noah Hoyle and Michaela Hoyle. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his sons, Paul Matthews and Brian Matthews and by his grandson, Eric Hoyle.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Rolesville Baptist Church Building Fund, P. O. Box 185, Rolesville, NC 27571 or to the Alzheimer's Association.

A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest. (919-556-5811)

www.brightfunerals.com

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 16, 2020.
