Gerald Polson
December 11, 1929 - February 26, 2020
Cary
Gerald Polson, 90, of Cary, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh, NC.
Gerald was born in Florence, SC, the youngest of nine children, to the late William Polson and Bertha Smith Polson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia (Pat) Rogers Polson, brother Bill, and sisters Verna, Ethel, Viola, Willie, Helen, and Geraldine. He is survived by his daughter, Terri Polson (wife Jill Schrage) of Raleigh; son, Bill Polson (husband Mike Clausen) of San Francisco, CA; and his devoted canine companion and sidekick Spike.
Gerald spent his early years in Florence, before moving to Cary as a teenager to live with his sister Viola. Coming to Cary brought him his two great loves: his future wife Pat, and Cary High School sports. He was a 3-sport letterman (football, basketball, baseball), recognized as 'one of the best all around athletes at Cary High between the years of 1947 and 1950'. He was offered the chance to play baseball at NCSU and football at Elon College, but instead entered the army for three years. In 1996 he was inducted into the Cary High School Sports Hall of Fame.
Gerald spent the majority of his life in Cary, raising his two children and working as a Service Manager for Gregory Poole Equipment company in Raleigh. In 1995, in search of a retirement getaway, Gerald and Pat moved to Emerald Isle, NC, where they were volunteers with the coastal Meals on Wheels association and The Hem of His Garment thrift store, assisting other seniors and those in need. Gerald was an avid woodworker, building furniture for their home and many very popular reindeer figures, which he enjoyed giving to friends at Christmas.
In 2002, Gerald and Pat returned to the triangle area, living in Morrisville. Gerald enjoyed his time with the Morrisville senior community, serving as the first Chairman of the Morrisville Seniors Advisory Committee. He and Pat also enjoyed traveling to the mountains of North Carolina and Tennessee, and the countryside in Pennsylvania.
Gerald never once met a stranger. He had a generous, open hearted way of living, often assisting neighbors, friends, and even strangers in any way that he could. His kind heart and constant positive outlook will live on forever as his legacy in the hearts and souls of all who knew him. We invite all those whose lives he touched to celebrate his life with an informal gathering of friends and family at Chatham Station, 110 N Walker St in downtown Cary, on Wednesday March 4, 2020 from 5-7p. A private graveside service will be held separately at Hillcrest Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cary High School Athletics, Attn: Mike Dunphy, Athletics Director, 638 Walnut St, Cary, NC 27511; or to Saving Grace Animals for Adoption at www.savinggracenc.org.
Condolences may be sent to BrownWynneCary.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 1, 2020