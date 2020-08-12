Gerald R. Radford
April 12, 1928 – August 7, 2020
Raleigh
Gerald R. Radford, 92, died August 7, 2020 at UNC Rex Rehabilitation & Nursing Care Center in Apex, NC.
A native of Franklin County, he was the son of the late William Eugene Radford and Minta Parrish Radford. Mr. Radford retired from The Great American Insurance Company of Raleigh, NC. He was a member of the William G. Hill Masonic Lodge No. 218, a charter member and Post Master of J.J. Crowder Masonic Lodge No. 743, a Scottish Rite mason, and a Shriner.
In addition to his parents, siblings, in-laws, and a nephew, he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Elsie B. Radford. He is survived by several nieces and his special friend, Nancy Walters.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, August 16, 2020, in the Chapel of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, located at 831 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh. The Rev. Carol Ann Lawler will officiate. Private entombment will be held at Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh. Mr. Radford will lie in state on Sunday at the funeral home prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hillyer Memorial Christian Church, 718 Hillsborough St., Raleigh, NC 27603; or to the Masonic Home for Children (formerly Oxford Orphanage), 600 College St., Oxford, NC 27565; or to the charity of your choice
