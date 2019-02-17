Gerald R. Stott



Apex



Gerald R. Stott, 91, of Apex, passed away on February 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving family in his beloved home.



Gerald was born January 9, 1928 in Mynyddislwyn, Wales to the late Gerald and Vera Stott. He was a veteran Submariner of the United States Navy, proudly serving on the USS Triton. His military duties included circumnavigating the world completely submerged for 4 months. During Gerald's time serving our country, he also spent time at various duty stations, finishing his service at sub-base Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.



Once retired, Gerald worked as an engineer with Carolina Power & Light at the Shearon Harris Nuclear Power Plant.



Gerald loved to tinker, spending much of his free time working in his yard and in his workshop, refurbishing his beloved Triumph TR4.



He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Pauline Stott. Gerald was a proud father and is survived by his children, Geraldine Stott, David Stott, Catherine Carroll (Rob), Jacqueline Stott and Gerald Stott (Stephanie). Gerald was a beloved Grandpa to Colin Stott, Alexander Carroll and Emrick Stott.



A memorial service will be held 1pm on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Apex Funeral Home, 550 W. Williams St. Apex, NC 27502. The family invites you to stay for a tea party immediately following the service.



The family requests memorial donations be made to Transitions Hospice, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.