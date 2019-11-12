|
|
Gerald Unks
Chapel Hill
Dr. Gerald Unks, 82, distinguished and beloved UNC, School of Education professor, died on Saturday, November 9, 2019.
He was born in Peoria, IL on November 12, 1936, to Virgil J. Unks and Edna Mae (Fife) Unks. He graduated with the class of 1954 from Morton Highschool and went on to further his education with a B.S. degree in Education from the University of Illinois, Urbana ('58), M.A. in History Education from Bradley University, Peoria ('61), and Doctorate in Education, University of Illinois, Urbana ('70).
Gerry's life passion was education. His career started at Evanston High School (Evanston, IL) where for 6 years he taught Social Studies. Upon receiving his doctoral degree, he joined the faculty of University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill, where he rose through the ranks to full professor. In his 45 years at UNC, he taught more than 24,000 students, received 13 teaching awards, including: the Tanner Award twice, the Standard Oil award, the Amoco award, and most cherished by him – 4 UNC Favorite Professor awards as voted by the full student body and colleagues.
His signature class was called "Education in America" and was listed by Kiplinger nationally as a "class that gets students talking." Through engaging, provocative, and entertaining conversations he presented the education systems' norms, pitfalls, unintended impacts, and opportunities, in a way that both challenged students' assumptions and called them to action. He was described as a masterful story teller that could hold the attention of the class room of 140 students from start to finish. For many years, the class was taught in Peabody Hall, room 104, which was dedicated to Gerry in 2016.
Gerry's publishing credits include four books, numerous contributing book chapters, journal articles, and 17 years in the role of Editor of the High School Journal, one of the oldest peer-reviewed academic journals in education.
Gerry continued his educational and social skill developing of students outside of the class room. The extra rooms of his large home on Maple Lane were regularly rented out to over 120 graduate and undergraduate students over the years. The kitchen table was frequently the sight of group discussion and debate with Dr. Unks, late into the night and these students that benefited from his hospitality consider themselves part of a special fraternity and stay in touch with each other to this day.
The other lifelong passion of Gerry was travel. He wished to open up the minds of as many students as possible to other cultures of the world which often led to revelations about their own culture and ethnocentricities. He led 36 years of Summer Study Abroad programs, taking more than 2,400 students to London or other parts of the world. He himself adventured to China and Russia during the days of the Cold War.
Gerry was preceded in death by his parents, and his infant brother David Thomas, and brother in law Duane E. Greiner. He is survived by his sister, Arlene Unks Greiner, Morton, IL, and two nephews, Steven J Greiner, Chicago, and Daniel T. Greiner, Chicago.
The family wishes to thank UNC Hospice of Chapel Hill and the entire staff at The Pines at Carolina Meadows in Chapel Hill for their loving care.
A funeral service will be held at Chapel of the Cross on Franklin St. in Chapel Hill on Friday November 15th at 10:30AM. Immediately following the service, the family will receive friends in the chapel parish hall for a luncheon. Personal remarks and comments from the gathering will be encouraged in a celebration of Gerry's life.
Memorials are encouraged to be sent to endow the Gerald Unks Undergraduate Travel Fellowship which annually provides 6 deserving students with monetary funding to pursue foreign travel. Gerry established this fellowship due to his realization there is a true need for understanding and communication between people of various nationalities and cultures as a method of preserving world peace, and with hope of increasing international awareness among citizens of the United States of America. Funds should be sent to: Gerald Unks Travel Fund, University Development, UNC – Chapel Hill, P O Box 309, Chapel Hill, NC 27514.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 12, 2019