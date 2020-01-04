Home

POWERED BY

Services
Renaissance Funeral Home
7615 Six Forks Road
Raleigh, NC 27615
(919) 866-1866
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald W. Nelson


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald W. Nelson Obituary
Jerry Nelson

February 16, 1943 - December 27, 2019

Raleigh

Gerald Walter Nelson died unexpectedly of a fall in his home on December 27.

Jerry played cello for over 65 years, studying at the Julliard School of Music and the University of Iowa. He spent 38 years as a cellist for the North Carolina Symphony. His music, intellect, sense of humor, affability and compassion have brought joy into the lives of many people.

Jerry is survived by his partner of 37 years, Charles Kronberg; his sister, Carole Nelson, of Fargo, ND; his brother, Gary Nelson, of Pelican Rapids, MN; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial gathering will be held in the future. Condolences: [email protected]
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Renaissance Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -