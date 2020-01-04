|
|
Jerry Nelson
February 16, 1943 - December 27, 2019
Raleigh
Gerald Walter Nelson died unexpectedly of a fall in his home on December 27.
Jerry played cello for over 65 years, studying at the Julliard School of Music and the University of Iowa. He spent 38 years as a cellist for the North Carolina Symphony. His music, intellect, sense of humor, affability and compassion have brought joy into the lives of many people.
Jerry is survived by his partner of 37 years, Charles Kronberg; his sister, Carole Nelson, of Fargo, ND; his brother, Gary Nelson, of Pelican Rapids, MN; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial gathering will be held in the future. Condolences: [email protected]
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 4, 2020