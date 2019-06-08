Home

Steven L. Lyons Funeral Home LLC
1515 New Bern Avenue
Raleigh, NC 27611
(919) 831-2596
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Steven L. Lyons Funeral Home LLC
1515 New Bern Avenue
Raleigh, NC 27611
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Deliverance Cathedral of Love, 1705 Curtis Drive, Raleigh
Interment
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Carolina Biblical Gardens
Garner, NC
Geraldine B. Barnes Obituary
Geraldine Bridges Barnes

Garner

Geraldine Bridges Barnes, age 71, of 1001 Atchison Street, departed this life on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Funeral, 2 PM, Sunday, June 9, 2019, Deliverance Cathedral of Love, 1705 Curtis Drive, Raleigh. Bishop M.S. Nesbitt, Pastor, Officiating. Visitation, 1:30 - 2PM, prior to the service. Interment, 10 AM, Monday, June 10, 2019, Carolina Biblical Gardens, Garner.

Survivors; husband, Raymond Barnes of the home; daughters, Angela M. Hockaday (Carlton) of Garner, April Stafford (Bobby) of Garner and Constance Bridges of Knightdale; sons, Dwayne Barnes (Alicia) of the home and Michael Keith of Raleigh; sister, Elder Sadie Ellis (Bobby) of Raleigh; a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

The family will also receive friends at 131 Roan Drive, Garner.

Public viewing, 12 Noon to 8 PM, Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the funeral home.

Steven L. Lyons FH (919)831-2596 www.stevenlyonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on June 8, 2019
