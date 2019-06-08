|
Geraldine Bridges Barnes
Garner
Geraldine Bridges Barnes, age 71, of 1001 Atchison Street, departed this life on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Funeral, 2 PM, Sunday, June 9, 2019, Deliverance Cathedral of Love, 1705 Curtis Drive, Raleigh. Bishop M.S. Nesbitt, Pastor, Officiating. Visitation, 1:30 - 2PM, prior to the service. Interment, 10 AM, Monday, June 10, 2019, Carolina Biblical Gardens, Garner.
Survivors; husband, Raymond Barnes of the home; daughters, Angela M. Hockaday (Carlton) of Garner, April Stafford (Bobby) of Garner and Constance Bridges of Knightdale; sons, Dwayne Barnes (Alicia) of the home and Michael Keith of Raleigh; sister, Elder Sadie Ellis (Bobby) of Raleigh; a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
The family will also receive friends at 131 Roan Drive, Garner.
Public viewing, 12 Noon to 8 PM, Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the funeral home.
Steven L. Lyons FH (919)831-2596 www.stevenlyonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on June 8, 2019