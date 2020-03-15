|
|
Geraldine Barnes Tilley
January 14, 1926 - February 12, 2020
Fuquay-Varina
Geraldine Barnes Tilley age 94, died on February 12, 2020.
She was born in Harnett County NC, on January 14, 1926, the daughter of Dester and Betty Harper Barnes.
Geraldine was predeceased by her loving husband of 75 years, Alvin Roy Tilley. Geraldine and Roy made their home in Fuquay-Varina and were lifelong members of the Fuquay-Varina Presbyterian Church. Geraldine served as Chairman of the Women of the Church, District Chairman of the Women of the Granville Presbytery and as Deacon.
Their 3 childrenare Richard D Tilley and wife Fayeson of Raleigh, Donna Tilley Jaeger and husband Chris of Fearrington, and Rodney B Tilley and wife Cathy of Fuquay-Varina. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Robbie Tilley, Rebekah Tilley Sedaca and husband Andy, Richard D Tilley Jr. and wife Laura, Jessica P. Delgado and husband Frank. Additionally, she is survived by 5 adorable great grandchildren, Tilley, Libby and Luke Sedaca, Vera Delgado, and Ike Tilley.
Rachels Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends at Fuquay Varina Presbyterian Church in the Fellowship Hall at 2 pm on Monday, March 16. Visitation will be followed by a graveside service at Wake Chapel Cemetery.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 15, 2020