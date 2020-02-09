Home

Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
Geraldine Blake Obituary
Geraldine F. Blake

March 21, 1935 - February 7, 2020

Garner

Geraldine Franks Blake, 84, passed into her Heavenly home on Friday. A native of Wake Co., she was the daughter of the late Ed and Evie Franks.

Funeral services will be Monday at 2:00 PM at Bryan-Lee Funeral Chapel, Garner. Burial, Montlawn Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Sunday at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.

Surviving: sons, Keith Blake and fiancé, Margaret of Garner and Scott Blake and wife, Sarah of Raleigh, Daughter-in-laws, Marie Blake of Benson and Vickie Blake of Garner; sister, Becky F. King of Raleigh, Grandchildren; Rick, Alex, Dena Leann, Sydney Rae, Alan Scott, and Colton Blake, T. J. Blake and wife, Malia; Great grandchildren, Ryder, Sawyer, Hazel Blake, Brooklyn and Tyler.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Alan Blake, sons, Joe and Ricky Blake and grandson, Kitt Blake

Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Baptist Church, 8524 Crowder Road, Raleigh, NC, 27603.

Condolences may be made to the family at Bryan-Leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 9, 2020
