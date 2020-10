Gary & family ,

So sorry to hear of your Mom passing.

She will be missed by all that knew her.

She was always so sweet and one of my favorite cousins.

I loved her and will always treasure her love .

May God give you peace and comfort you today and the days ahead.

You have our deepest sympathy.

Love and God bless .

Jean & Robert Jones. &Pam & Chris Hughes

Zebulon,nc



Jean Jones

Family