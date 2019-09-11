|
|
Gerard David Osterman
February 8, 1939 – September 6, 2019
Raleigh
Beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, Gerry Osterman has gone to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Gerry was born on February 8, 1939 in Patterson, New Jersey to Eleanor and Ben Osterman. The oldest of five children, Gerry is survived by his siblings Richard Osterman, Diane Glaser, Janice Fraioli, and Susan Dubiel.
Gerry is pre-deceased by his wife of 55 years, Barbara Ann Osterman. They married in 1961, after Gerry graduated from the University of Detroit with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He spent four years as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army before joining IBM; a place he worked for 44 years. The couple lived most of their married life in Raleigh, NC, where they established their home in 1974.
Gerry is survived by his children: Mary Boliek and husband, Bruce Boliek; Gerard Osterman, Jr. (Skip); Mark Osterman; and Elizabeth Lawrence and husband, Scott Lawrence. Gerry prioritized his family in every aspect of his life and especially adored his seven grandchildren: Nikkol Rodriguez (30), Catey Osterman (26), Katherine Boliek (25), Caroline Boliek (22), Sarah Lawrence (21), Luke Osterman (8), and Alexandra Osterman (8), along with his great-grandchild, Joshua Rodriguez (4).
Faith was an integral part of Gerry's life, and walking alongside others in their faith. He loved animals, the stories of everyone he ever met, and the many moments that made him laugh.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi at 10:55 am on Friday, September 13, 2019. Gerry's ashes will be interred next to Barbara's in the Columbarium adjacent to the church.
Condolences may be shared online at CremationSocietyNC.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 11, 2019