Salem Funerals & Cremations
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
(336) 722-6122
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Enon Baptist Church
2298 Enon Road
Oxford, NC
View Map
Gerleen Royal


1935 - 2020
Gerleen Royal Obituary
Gerleen (Geri) Hester Royal

November 9, 1935 - January 19, 2020

Clemmons

Gerleen (Geri) Hester Royal age 84, died at 7:00 am Sunday, January 19, 2020 at The Kate B Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She was born November 9, 1935 in Oxford, North Carolina to Garland and Ina Hester.

Surviving are four daughters, Kathryn Royal, Karen Maynard, Angela (Sheree) Peterson, and Marsha Collins; seven grandchildren, Wade, Damian, Corey, Jennifer, James, Kendal, and Kelsey; and four great-grandchildren, Brenden, Will, Tavish, and Calium. Also surviving are one sister, Celia Hunter; three nephews, Trip, Chris, and William; and one niece, Elizabeth.

Words cannot adequately describe what a wonderful person Geri was and her positive impact on others. She was a brilliant, strong, and compassionate woman. Geri devoted her career, as a nurse, to helping others. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren are grateful and honored that she was such a significant and loving part of their lives.

The funeral service is 2:00 pm, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Enon Baptist Church, 2298 Enon Road in Oxford, NC 27565

Memorial contributions may be made to The Kate B Reynolds Hospice Home; 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 and The Shepard Center; 1700 Ebert Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com.
Published in The News & Observer from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1, 2020
