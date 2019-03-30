Gertrude Elizabeth Loftin Campen



November 3, 1917 - March 25, 2019



Durham



Gertrude L. Campen, aged 101, passed away on March 25, 2019 after a brief illness. At the time of her birth, women could not vote and segregation was law. She witnessed immense changes in society and technology during her lifetime, and did her best to keep up with both.



Gertrude was born in Winter Park, NC, to Samuel E. and Gertrude (Hurcomb) Loftin. In 1947 she married Charles F. Campen, recently returned from the war effort in the Philippines, and the couple lived in Virginia, Massachusetts, and Southern California. After retirement, Gerta and Charles returned to North Carolina, settling in Southport for many years before moving to Chapel Hill to be nearer to family. While in Southport, they were active members of the Southport Presbyterian Church.



Gerta worked as a medical secretary, and after retiring, continued as a volunteer at Dosher Hospital in Southport. She loved the arts and animals, rescuing many a stray cat and pursuing myriad artistic endeavors, including painting, photography, jewelry, stained glass, and porcelain.



She was preceded in death by Charles, her husband of 68 years; her sisters Edith Holdsworth, Eddie Wilson, and Adelle Levine; and brothers Edward Hurcomb Loftin and Samuel Loftin.



She is survived by her son David Campen (Kimiyo); daughter Kathryn McMackin (Dale); and daughter Virginia Campen (Michael Rosenberg).



The family thanks all the caregivers at Croasdaile Village Retirement Community in Durham, where Gerta lived for the last seven years. Published in The News & Observer from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019