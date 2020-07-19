Gertrude Vera Henderson
Chapel Hill
Gertrude Vera Henderson, 96, succumbed to the covid-19 virus on July 14, 2020, following a brief illness. She resided in an Assisted Living facility in Chapel Hill, N.C. Gertrude was born in Philadelphia, Pa. in 1924, the daughter of Vangelos C. Messatzzia and Emily Rosin Harrison Messatzzia. Her father, a chef, had emigrated (alone) from Albania to the U.S. as a young teenager. Gertrude had three brothers, Jerome, George and Benjamin, all of whom pre-deceased her. She grew up in Philadelphia and Garden Lake, N.J.
During World War II Gertrude worked at the Camden, N.J. Radio Condenser factory making communications equipment for submarines. After the the war she worked in the millinery department at the flagship John Wanamaker Department Store on Market St. in Philadelphia, where she rose to become a millinery manager. She retained her sense of style and eye for fashion throughout her life.
In 1948 she married David Howard Henderson, a World War II U.S. Navy veteran who served aboard the LCI 505 landing craft during the D-Day invasion in Normandy, France. The couple lived in Philadelphia for several years after their marriage, and later moved across the Delaware River to Clementon, N.J. In Clementon Mrs. Henderson worked in food service for the State of New Jersey Public School System, particularly enjoying her work with elementary school children. She retired from the public school system in 1997.
Mr. and Mrs. Henderson were founding members of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindenwold, N.J.
Gertrude loved working in her Clementon yard, where she planted and cared for a beautiful array of azaleas, dogwood, redbud and Japanese maples. She moved to Durham, N.C. in 2013 to be closer to her son.
Mrs. Henderson was preceded in death by her husband. She is survived by her son David Paul Henderson and his wife, Nancy E. Scott, of Durham, step - granddaughters Elizabeth Scott (Jens Ludwig) of Chicago and Catharine Scott of Salt Lake City, Utah, and two step - great-granddaughters, Annika and Willa Ludwig. She is also survived by nephews Donald, Benjamin, John and Rob Messatzzia, nieces Shirley and Mary Messatzzia, and several grand nieces and nephews.
Her family would like to thank the staff and director of The Stratford in Chapel Hill for their kindness and care both before and during her illness, as well as Doctors Making House Calls and Transitions Life Care (Hospice of Wake County).
Memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army of Durham, the Lion's Club of Durham, Transitions Life Care, or the charity of one's choice
.
