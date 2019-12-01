|
|
Gertrude "Trudy" Virginia Tanner Hogarth
October 3, 1922 - November 24, 2019
Cary
Gertrude "Trudy" Virginia Tanner Hogarth, Age 97, of Cary died on November 24, 2019.
She was the wife of the late Jimmy Hogarth and mother of the late William "Bill" Hogarth. Trudy was born on October 3, 1922 in Henderson, N.C., and was the daughter of the late Charles Pendleton Tanner and Gertrude Diehl Tanner. Trudy is survived by her sister Mary Tanner Balderson of Cary and several nieces and nephews.
Trudy was a graduate of Henderson High School and UNC-G where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Secretarial Administration. She was one of the first residents of Glenaire Retirement Community when it opened in 1993. She was the Girl Scout troop leader and one of the founding members of the Cary Home Demonstration Club, part of Extension and Community Association. She was a member and the former President of the Cary Woman's Club as well as a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Asbury Station chapter. Trudy and her husband were founding members of the St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Cary. Trudy's husband, Jimmy, was on the Cary Town Council for ten years and was mayor of Cary from 1962-1963.
Trudy's first job was in the N.C. Department of Agriculture. Later in life, after raising her son Bill, Trudy returned to the work force in the Public School System where she served for 20 years, first as a teacher's aide at Cary High School, and then as Secretary at Adams Elementary School. She retired in 1988 after working at Northwoods Elementary School. Trudy loved to travel with her husband and family including several trips to Newfoundland and occasional camping trips with friends. She was an avid listener of books on tape. Trudy was a friend to many and a gracious lady to all.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 4 at 2:30pm at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 221 Union Street, Cary with a reception immediately following in the parish hall.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 221 Union Street, Cary, NC 27511
Online condolences may be made at www.BrownWynneCary.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 1, 2019