Gertrude Oldfield
1933 - 2020
Gertrude Ann Oldfield

May 9, 1933 - September 17, 2020

Apex

Gertrude was born in Luzerne County, PA, on May 9, 1933, to Russell S. and Frances M. Wilcox. She graduated from St. Vincent's High School in Plymouth, PA, and attended Dutchess Community College in Poughkeepsie, NY. After staying home to raise her children, Gertrude worked for the New York Telephone Company for many years. She was most proud of her work as a field engineer. In later years she enjoyed volunteering at various non-profits and churches, traveling with friends, crafting, quilting, and needlework.

Gertrude was predeceased by her parents, her brother Charles R. Wilcox, her sister Marie A. Mee, and her son William T. Oldfield, Jr.

Survivors include husband, William T. Oldfield, Sr.; brother, James P. Wilcox; daughters, Mary Beth Steinbach (Randall J.) and Catherine A. Wagner (Ralph); sons, Thomas S. Oldfield (Donna) and John W. Oldfield; grandchildren: Sarah A. Steinbach, Rosemary C. Thorp (John Mercer), Sage E. Wagner, Jade C. Wagner, Tamera S. Oldfield, Thomas S. Oldfield, Samantha L. Oldfield, and Alexandra M. Oldfield; great-grandsons: John Mercer Thorp IV (Jack) and Robert William Thorp (Bobby); and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 16, 2020.
