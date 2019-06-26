Gilfredo A. Gonzalez



May 16, 1926 ~ June 23, 2019



Raleigh



Gilfredo A. Gonzalez, 93 of Raleigh, NC transitioned peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at his home. Born in Matanzas, Cuba on May 16, 1926 to the late Julian and Cristina Gonzalez. In addition to his parents Gil was also preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Vivian Hudson Gonzalez. Gil loved his family very much and he will be sorely missed.



The family will receive friends Thursday morning from 10:00 to 10:45 am at Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services, 804 N. Bickett Blvd., Louisburg where funeral service will follow at 11:00 am.



He is survived by his son, Antonio W. Gonzalez and his wife, Lisa; daughters, Carmen Barbour and her fiancé Goley Boggs, Tammy Borsuk and her husband, Charles; grandchildren, Justin Andrews and his wife, Erica, William Hart and his fiancé, Jenny Quandt, Bailey Borsuk, Blair Burr and her husband, Justin, Brayden Borsuk and great granddaughter, Zoey Andrews.



In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. Arrangements are being handled by Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services, 804 N. Bickett Blvd., Louisburg, NC 27549.