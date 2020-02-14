Home

Gilliam Robert "Bob" Turner Jr.


1946 - 2020
Gilliam Robert "Bob" Turner Jr. Obituary
Robert "Bob" Turner Gillam Jr.

April 17, 1946 - February 12, 2020

Windsor

Robert "Bob" Turner Gillam, Jr, 73, of Robert Street, died Wednesday February 12, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

He was born in Bertie County April 17, 1946 to the late Willie Lee Cowand Gillam and Robert Turner Gillam, Sr. Bob was a member of the Windsor United Methodist Church. He was the Vice President of Southern Bank and Trust in Windsor for many years. He was the past president of the Windsor Chamber of Commerce and loved outdoor activities, which included fishing and hunting. Later in life he enjoyed taking pictures of wildlife and relaxing at the beach with his family and friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Walker Funeral home. Rev. Joseph Cooper and Mr. John Morrison will officiate.

Survivors include his wife; Cherry Warren Gillam of the home; daughter, Caroline Gillam of Washington, DC; son Dr. Robert "Rob" T. Gillam III and his wife Mary of Elizabeth City, NC; sister, Martha Gillam Price of Merry Hill, NC; grandchildren, Liza, Francie and Bert, IV all of Elizabeth City, NC.

The family will receive friends following the Memorial service and from their home at other times. Memorial gift may be made to the , 930 Wellness Drive # B, Greenville, NC 27834.

Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net . Walker Funeral Home of Windsor is serving the Gillam family.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 14, 2020
