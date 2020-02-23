|
Ginger Reid Hamrick Norfleet
January 28, 1940 - February 19, 2020
Chapel Hill
Ginger Reid Hamrick Norfleet went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday morning, February 19, 2020. Her strong spirit and zest for life was always present even in her suffering from metastatic breast cancer. She died peacefully in the presence of her beloved children.
Ginger was born on January 28,1940 in the town of Bostic, NC and was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. John Reid Hamrick of Hamlet, NC. She was crowned Homecoming Queen and graduated from Hamlet High School in 1958. Ginger would then go on to earn her Nursing Degree in 1960 from the Rex School of Nursing in Raleigh, NC. Shortly thereafter, Ginger moved to Chapel Hill and worked at UNC Memorial Hospital as a surgical scrub nurse. It would be there where she would meet and marry the love of her life, Edward A. Norfleet, MD. She faithfully supported him in medical school, residency and throughout his medical profession at UNC Hospitals. Ed and Ginger were married 48 wonderful years and together built a beautiful life in Chapel Hill where they raised their three children and entertained a host of friends. Rarely did you hear one of their names without the other. They enjoyed cheering on the Tar Heels, sunrises on the Pungo River, tending to the rose garden, dancing to beach music at every party and loving on all people with their warm and generous hospitality. Ginger's sweetheart, Ed, died in October of 2010.
Ginger was always a dear friend to the community of Chapel Hill. She was a longtime member of University United Methodist Church where she supported youth programs, United Methodist Women and served both members and friends in times of crisis as a Stephens Minister. Ginger was also a regular and much loved visitor at Christ Community Church in faithful support during her son's pastoral ministry there. Ginger enjoyed being a grade parent and was always an advocate for her children as a school volunteer. She was an active volunteer in the Chapel Hill Junior Service League, Chapel Hill Rose Society, UNC Lineberger, Tinkled Pink Breast Cancer Awareness and was a member of the William C Coker Garden Club. An avid bridge player, Ginger loved playing the game with her cherished, lifelong bridge clubs and friends.
Most of all, Ginger was the heart of her family. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, a precious grandmother and a loyal sister. Her children, grandchildren and family brought her the greatest joys. She is survived by her son, Rev. Dr. Herbert Gregory Norfleet and wife, Cynthia Courson Norfleet of Chapel Hill; her daughter, Kimberly Norfleet Collie and husband, Dr. F. McGowan Collie of Raleigh; her daughter, Elizabeth Norfleet Grasty and husband William Townson Grasty of Charlotte; her eight grandchildren, Evan Austin Norfleet, Nathanael Hamilton Norfleet, Mary McGowan Collie, Katharine Dare Collie, Edward Hughes Collie, William Townson Grasty, junior, Elizabeth Grace Grasty, Edward Norfleet Grasty; her brother John William Hamrick of Durham; her sister-in-law, Bettie Norfleet Wieters of Clemmons; and her many nephews and nieces. In addition to her parents, Ginger is predeceased by her husband, Dr. Edward A. Norfleet, sister-in-law Dolly Norfleet Watson and sister-in-law Carol Martin Hamrick.
We are thankful to God that Ginger was wonderfully made and graciously redeemed in Christ. A Celebration of Christ's Resurrection and Service of Thanksgiving for Ginger's life will be held on Sunday, March 1 at 2:00 pm at University United Methodist Church, 150 E. Franklin Street in downtown Chapel Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Edward A. Norfleet, MD Professorship Fund c/o UNC Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1050, Chapel Hill, NC 27514; or UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, P.O. Box 1050, Chapel Hill, NC 27514.
The family would like to express special love and thanksgiving for Dr. Lisa Carey and all of UNC Lineberger and UNC Cancer Hospital as well as UNC Hospice Home for the extraordinary care and compassionate love shown to Ginger, her family and for all the people of North Carolina.
"We do not lose heart" 2 Corinthians 4:16
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 23, 2020