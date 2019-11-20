Home

Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
Gladys Dees Lanier


1929 - 2019
Gladys Dees Lanier Obituary
Gladys Dees Lanier

May 10, 1929 - November 18, 2019

Garner

Gladys Dees Lanier, 90, died Monday at her home. She was born in Wayne County to the late Frank Dees and Gladys Carolyn Broughton Dees. At the age of four, her father died and her mother later married Tom Dees, who raised her as his own.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Thursday at Bryan-Lee Funeral Chapel, Garner. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Survivors include her daughter, Lisa Lanier Powell (Jon); grandchildren, Daniel Lanier (Susan), Derek Lanier (Toshia), Courtney Schuler (Donnie), Spencer Phillips (Alex), Clayton Powell and Benjamin Powell (Savannah), as well as 8 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Coyte L. Lanier, Sr. and her son, Coyte L. Lanier, Jr.

Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 20, 2019
