Summerville-Boykin Mortuary Inc
65 Belgrade Ave
Garland, NC 28441
(910) 529-1341
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Summerville-Boykin Mortuary Inc
65 Belgrade Ave
Garland, NC 28441
Gladys Hayes Mainor

Gladys Hayes Mainor Obituary
Gladys Hayes Mainor

Durham

Gladys Hayes Mainor, Durham NC, departed this life on August 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by father James (son) Hayes, mother Ida Spearman Hayes, husband James (Jimmy) Mainor and is survived by son Branson (Bran) Mainor, granddaughter Jamia Peaks, grandson Joshua Mainor, brother Fulton Hayes, aunts Mary Brown (Magnolia), Margaret Greene (Delway), and Peggie Tillman (Fayetteville).

The family will receive visitors from 11:00 a.m.. to 12 p.m. on August 14 at the Summerville-Boykin Mortuary, 65 N Belgrade Ave, Garland, NC.

Internment: Immediately following visitation at the Mainor family cemetery, Harrells, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 13, 2019
