Gladys Elinor Link
October 9, 1929 - November 14, 2019
Cary
Gladys Elinor Link passed away on Thursday, November 14 after a brief illness. Born on October 9, 1929, she grew up in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Her paternal grandfather, Charles F. Humphreys, emigrated to the U.S. from Lancashire, England in 1907 when he was recruited by Armstrong Cork Company to be chief designer of their linoleum floors, a position he held for more than 30 years. He was succeeded in this position by Gladys' father, Harry Saville Humphreys, who remained chief designer until he retired in the 1960s. Harry's wife, Lois, died of tuberculosis when Gladys was three, her sister, Doris, was six, and her brother, Fred, was nine. The children's great-aunt, Anna, temporarily moved into the home and played a major role in supporting Gladys through her childhood. Gladys graduated from McCaskey High School and then matriculated to Butler University, where she majored in philosophy. While at Butler, she met her future husband, Bob, at a sorority mixer in 1951. He was in the army at the time, stationed in Indianapolis and soon to be transferred to Germany during the Korean War. While serving overseas, Bob corresponded regularly with Gladys and eventually proposed to her in a letter. They were wedded in 1953 in New York City at the Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration (the "Little Church Around the Corner") and remained happily married for more than 60 years. Gladys and Bob raised four children in Berea, and then Dayton, Ohio. Gladys devoted all of her time to her family. She was den mother to a Cub Scout troop with her sons and supported all of her children's academic and extracurricular activities. She was also active in the Methodist Church and taught a Sunday school class. As her children raised their own children, Gladys was an enthusiastic and engaged grandparent and will be deeply missed by her family. In her final three years of life, Gladys was assisted by her dedicated companion and friend, Ruth White. Gladys is survived by her daughter, Ann, a paralegal in New York City, and her husband, Sterling; three sons: Nate Link, a physician in New York City, and his wife, Anat; Dave Link, a high school teacher in Kettering, Ohio, and his wife, Cathi; Dan Link, M.D., a psychiatrist in Phoenix, Arizona, and his wife, Erin; seven grandchildren: Lani, Kristin and her husband, Sergio, Mara, Jordan, Daniel, Kathryn, and Sophia; and one great grandson: Levi. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Elizabeth (Libbie) Cowan, a retired teacher from the Tyro, N.C., school system. She is preceded in death by her siblings, Doris and Fred, and her husband, Bob, who died in 2014. Memorial services will be held at Davidson Funeral Home, 301 North Main Street, Lexington, N.C., at 2:00 PM Saturday, November 23, followed by a traditional gravesite burial service at Beulah United Church of Christ Cemetery, 2828 Arnold Road, Lexington, N.C.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 20, 2019