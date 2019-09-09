|
|
Gladys Register Wall
Raleigh
Gladys R. Wall, 93 of Raleigh was called home September 2, 2019 from the garden spot on Claremont Road she tended lovingly for 59 years blessed by the presence and care of many wonderful neighbors.
She was preceded in death by J. Van Wall, her devoted husband of fifty years; two brothers, H. J. Register Jr. and Leslie Earl Register; three sisters, Kathleen Byrd, Faye Harkins, and Sallie Elizabeth Register; two nieces, Melba and Donna, and a great-niece Paula.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth Wall, of Richmond, Virginia, and a brother, Jimmie Register, and sister-in-law, Margaret, both of Lugoff, South Carolina, as well as many other beloved nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews who dreamed some of their first dreams beneath blankets Gladys lovingly crocheted. "Aunt Glat's" Christmas baking and candy-making were the stuff of legend among generations of Byrds, Grants, Harkinses, La Roses, Nances, Registers, Terrys, and Wards.
Born and raised in Kinston, Gladys moved to Raleigh in the 1940s. She worked for many years as a title examiner for DMV. She was an active member of Beacon Baptist Church from its beginnings in the 1950s as First Free Will Baptist. Her strong faith and good works were an inspiration to everyone she came to know.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. Their exemplary professionalism and care have been invaluable to our family.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 11th beginning at noon at Beacon Baptist Church (2110 Trawick Road, Raleigh, NC 276504). The family will receive friends prior to the service starting at 11am in the church. Burial will follow at Brier Creek Memorial Gardens (7601 ACC Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27617).
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 9, 2019