Glathy Wester BullardFranklintonGlathy Wester Bullard of 796 Hill Road Franklinton died peacefully Tuesday morning September 22, 2020 surrounded by her loving family, after an extended period of declining health. She was born in Franklin County, a daughter of the late Daniel L. Wester and Rebecca Moye Wester.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother; Simon Rogers, Jr. sisters; Nellie V. "Mildred" Coppedge, Daphine C. Hill and her husband Haywood, Pattie W. Watson and her husband James and one nephew Lewis Hill.Glathy graduated from Bunn High School in 1956 and retired from the Harriet Henderson Cotton Mill & Company after thirty years of service. She was a devoted mother to her two children and to her parents, brother and sisters.She was one of the most loving, kind hearted people, always thinking ahead and of the other person, and she did this until the very end, in donating her skin to the Carolina Doner's service of cancer research. She will be remembered for a long time.Glathy is survived by two daughters two daughters; Rebecca G. Mitchell of Henderson and Tammy L. Newsome of Louisburg, a sister; Mary W. O'Neal and husband Royster of Wake Forest, one nephew Mark L. Watson of Durham, two grandchildren; Isaih Mitchell and Dajah Mitchell of Henderson.Due to Covid 19 a private graveside service will be held at 3 o'clock on Thursday afternoon September 24, 2020 in the Rogers Family Cemetery on Rogers Road in Franklin County on the family farm to lay beside her mother.The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service at the cemetery.A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Wake Forest, NC 27587. (919-556-5811)