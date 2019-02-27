Glen Alger Blumhardt



Hillsborough



On Sunday, February 24, 2019, Glen Alger Blumhardt, loving husband, devoted father, and loyal friend passed away with his family at his side, at the age of 82.



Glen was born on August 5, 1936, in Hibbing, Minnesota, and was raised in Mondovi, Wisconsin. A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, he was commissioned as an Infantry Officer in the United States Army in 1962. Glen served faithfully as an Airborne Ranger for 27 years, with two combat tours in Viet Nam, and retired at the rank of Colonel. Glen married the love of his life, Ann Elaine Barker Blumhardt, a native of Hillsborough, North Carolina, on June 7, 1962, and together they raised their two children.



Glen was known for his wit and warm-hearted nature. A standout college football star, he was a gifted athlete and tennis phenom, frustrating his descendants for decades. He was incredibly kind and giving to all; his love for family and friends came first above all else. A former math professor at West Point, Glen was an avid reader and dedicated to the belief that all crossword puzzles and mind teasers were only to be completed in pen.



Glen was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Olivia Blumhardt, and his brother, Keith Blumhardt. He is survived by his wife, Ann; his children, Candy Harper and Glen Blumhardt and his wife, Felix; his grandchildren, Samuel Harper, Cameron Blumhardt, and Jackson Blumhardt; his sister, Kathryn Blumhardt; his sister-in-law, Virginia Blumhardt; and his loving nieces.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 1:00 PM at the New Hope Presbyterian Church in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, with interment at Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia, at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to send donations to the UNC Lineberger Cancer Center, the North Carolina Heroes Fund in support of our military veterans, or to the charity of your preference.



The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Hillsborough.