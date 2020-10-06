1/1
Glen Edwards
1931 - 2020
Milton Glen Edwards, Jr.

September 4, 1931 – October 2, 2020

Spring Hope

Glen Edwards, 89, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at his home.

Graveside services will be Tuesday, October 6, 2020 , 11:00 AM at Oak Dale Cemetery, Spring Hope.

Following high school Glen served in the Marine Corps during the Korean War. Upon returning home, he married his sweetheart, Geraldine Guy in 1954. He graduated from Atlantic Christian College, now Barton College in Wilson, NC, with a Business Degree. He attended graduate school at UNC-CH. He worked with the State of NC for over thirty years, first as an Admissions Counselor at the Richard T. Fountain Training School in Rocky Mount and for the state office in Raleigh, NC. Glen loved spending time with his family and grandkids. He enjoyed playing golf and cards and visiting his vacation home in Myrtle Beach.

Glen leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Geraldine "Gerry" Edwards of the home, three sons; Allen Edwards (Corinne) of Venice Beach, California, Keith Edwards (Karyn) of Raleigh, Randy Edwards (Vera) of Columbus, Ohio and two daughters; Tammy E. Stoker (Barry) of Raleigh and Laura Denise Edwards of Raleigh. He also leaves nine grandchildren; Mitchell Edwards, Lydia Edwards (Andrew), Travis Stoker, Alex Edwards, Laura Edwards, Eric Stoker, Liam Edwards, Kathryn Edwards and Christina Edwards.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Spring Hope Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be directed to www.springhopefh.com

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 6, 2020.
