Glen H. Perry


1937 - 2019
Glen H. Perry Obituary
Glen Howell Perry

May 17, 1937 – July 15, 2019

Raleigh

Glen H. Perry died peacefully on July 15, 2019 at the age of 82. Glen was a former employee of CP&L (now referred to as Duke Energy). He is survived by his wife, Patricia Strickland Perry; daughters Sharon Hicks (Donny) of Raleigh and Allyson Tetterton (Duane) of Wake Forest; son Keith Perry (Crystal) of Raleigh; and grandchildren Joshua Marquez, Hayden Perry, and Madelyn Perry.

The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory at 103 W. Franklin St., Louisburg, NC. Glen will be laid to rest on Sunday, July 21, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at New Hope Christian Church at 2779 NC Hwy 98 W., Louisburg, NC 27549. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Arrangements are by Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, Louisburg, www.stricklandfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News & Observer on July 19, 2019
