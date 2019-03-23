Glenda Davis Johnson



August 7, 1937 - March 22, 2019



Smithfield



Glenda Adell Davis Johnson, age 81, died Friday, March 22, 2019 in Meadowview Assisted Living Center in Smithfield. Born August 7, 1937 in Johnston County she was a daughter of the late Luther and Beatrice Ellis Davis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Johnson. Glenda was an active member of First Christian Church in Smithfield, and lovingly served her Lord and church in various capacities throughout her life. She loved nothing more than to plan and organize family activities, events and holidays. She made everyone feel special and welcome. She was a wonderful wife, mom, grandmother, friend and confidant. She will be missed by so many.



Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019 at First Christian Church with Rev. Beth Burton-Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at First Christian Church from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Sunday just prior to the service.



Surviving are her son, Tim Johnson and wife Debbie of Smithfield; daughter, Kim Peele and husband Rick of Wilson; brother, Sandy Davis and wife Barbara of Tarboro; sister, Faye Baker of Newport; grandchildren, Chris and Lauren Turner, Zach and Courtney Johnson, Hannah Johnson, and Christian Johnson; and great-grandchildren, Colin Turner, Robson Turner, Davis Turner, and Cora Johnson.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to First Christian Church, 1001 South Crescent Drive, Smithfield, NC 27577.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at parrishfh.com Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 23, 2019