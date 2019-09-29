Home

Glenda Keenan


1950 - 2019
Glenda Keenan Obituary
Glenda Ann Keenan

March 22, 1950 - September 19, 2019

Chapel Hill

It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Glenda Ann Keenan, beloved mother, sister, Gigi, and friend. She passes away peacefully, surrounded by family and her faithful dog Olive, at her daughter's home on September 19th, 2019. Glenda waged a brave battle against cancer until her very last moment.

Glenda was born on March 22nd, 1950 in Lincolnton, NC. She was a great cook and an even better friend. She had an exceptional talent for making everyone she met feel important. Glenda was the owner of Blue Sky Oil and Vinegar in Chapel Hill, NC, a store she loved dearly and where she got to meet new friends every day.

She was an incredible mom, and an even better Gigi. Her last smiles on this earth were for her grandbaby Morgan.

In addition to countless friends, Glenda is survived by her daughters, Alison Keenan (Josh Smith) and Suzanne Keenan; her granddaughters, Morgan and Hannah Smith; and her brother, Ronald Lineberger.

Celebrations of her life well lived will be held in Chapel Hill, NC in late October, and in Old Mission, MI next summer.

Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 29, 2019
