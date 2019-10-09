Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Rose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn Allen Rose


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn Allen Rose Obituary
Glenn Allen Rose

October 7, 1948 - October 7, 2019

Raleigh

Glenn Allen Rose, 71, died Monday at his home. He was the son of the late George P. and Helen R. Rose and was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Raleigh.

Graveside services will be 1:00 pm Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Montlawn Memorial Park.

Survivors include his brothers, Kenneth Rose (Edna), Gurney Rose (Mary Frances), Bobby Rose (Rita); his four legged best friend, Zoey, as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Rose.

Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.

Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
Download Now