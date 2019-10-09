|
Glenn Allen Rose
October 7, 1948 - October 7, 2019
Raleigh
Glenn Allen Rose, 71, died Monday at his home. He was the son of the late George P. and Helen R. Rose and was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Raleigh.
Graveside services will be 1:00 pm Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Montlawn Memorial Park.
Survivors include his brothers, Kenneth Rose (Edna), Gurney Rose (Mary Frances), Bobby Rose (Rita); his four legged best friend, Zoey, as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Rose.
Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.
Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 9, 2019