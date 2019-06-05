Home

Christopher H. Noe Funeral Service
133 Lockhart Dr
Beaufort, NC 28516
252-728-2336
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Harlowe UMC
4261 NC HWY 101
Newport, NC
Glenn Andrew Geraghty

September 24, 1951 - May 31, 2019

Carteret County

Glenn Andrew Geraghty, 67, of Carteret County, NC, formerly of Irmo, South Carolina died peacefully at home on May 31, 2019, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Glenn's family expresses heartfelt thanks for the prayers and support throughout his illness from their entire community, especially their church family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harlowe United Methodist Church by mail: Harlowe UMC 5119 NC HWY 101, Newport, NC 28570, or to Children's Miracle Network at https://dairyqueencorp.childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org/

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM with reception following at Harlowe UMC located at 4261 NC HWY 101, Newport, NC 28570. Noe Funeral Service, Inc. Beaufort, NC is handling arrangements for the family. To leave a condolence or for more information, visit www.noefs.org
Published in The News & Observer on June 5, 2019
