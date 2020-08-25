Glenn Anthony Yount Jr.
March 15, 1950 - August 18, 2020
Chapel Hill
Glenn Anthony (Tony) Yount, 70, of Chapel Hill, passed away after a period of declining health on August 18, 2020 in Durham, North Carolina
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Chapel Hill.
Tony was born in Concord, North Carolina to Rev. Glenn and Doris Yount on March 15, 1950. He attended high school at Hickory High and graduated in 1968. He went on to earn Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Education from UNC-Chapel Hill. . He worked as a teacher in the Chapel Hill/ Carrboro schools for his entire career, enriching the lives of countless students at Guy B. Phillips Jr. High and Chapel Hill High School. After his retirement from the local school system, he moved west to Montana, but then returned to work at UNC-Chapel Hill as an academic advisor for multiple athletic teams. Throughout his life, he enjoyed summers at Lutheridge, extensive travel, especially to the American West, Carolina athletics, and spending time with friends, family, and former students. He was thankful for one final National Park trip this summer with loved ones.
Tony is survived by his sister, Susan Peacock, brother-in-law, Maurice Peacock, and beloved nephew Reece Peacock. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial donations may be made to Lutheridge, the National Park Service, or UNC-Chapel Hill.
Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill is assisting the family. www.walkersfuneralservice.com