1/
Glenn Yount
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenn Anthony Yount Jr.

March 15, 1950 - August 18, 2020

Chapel Hill

Glenn Anthony (Tony) Yount, 70, of Chapel Hill, passed away after a period of declining health on August 18, 2020 in Durham, North Carolina

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Chapel Hill.

Tony was born in Concord, North Carolina to Rev. Glenn and Doris Yount on March 15, 1950. He attended high school at Hickory High and graduated in 1968. He went on to earn Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Education from UNC-Chapel Hill. . He worked as a teacher in the Chapel Hill/ Carrboro schools for his entire career, enriching the lives of countless students at Guy B. Phillips Jr. High and Chapel Hill High School. After his retirement from the local school system, he moved west to Montana, but then returned to work at UNC-Chapel Hill as an academic advisor for multiple athletic teams. Throughout his life, he enjoyed summers at Lutheridge, extensive travel, especially to the American West, Carolina athletics, and spending time with friends, family, and former students. He was thankful for one final National Park trip this summer with loved ones.

Tony is survived by his sister, Susan Peacock, brother-in-law, Maurice Peacock, and beloved nephew Reece Peacock. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial donations may be made to Lutheridge, the National Park Service, or UNC-Chapel Hill.

Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill is assisting the family. www.walkersfuneralservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker's Funeral Home
120 W Franklin St
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
(919) 942-3861
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved