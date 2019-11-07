Home

Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
(919) 783-7128
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
Glenna Gallagher


1962 - 2019
Glenna Gallagher Obituary
Glenna Bennett Gallagher

September 24, 1962 - November 1, 2019

Raleigh

GALLAGHER (BENNETT), Glenna Bennett Gallagher, 57, of Raleigh, passed on Nov. 1, 2019. She was born and raised in Reidsville, NC. She was preceded in death by her parents Ruth and Charles Bennett, Jr. Glenna received her undergraduate degree in nursing from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Glenna's career blossomed as she moved around the country working in many top-ranked hospitals. Her compassion in pediatrics and critical care nursing was evident with her 'go getter' attitude. She loved being a Tar Heel and later returned to her alma mater to further pursue her education. One of Glenna's favorite pastimes was spending time with her family and friends at the beach, especially Emerald Isle. She loved caring for her West Highland Terriers Zoey, Bella, and Mia. Glenna fueled her compassion through many volunteer organizations. She had a pay it forward attitude and loved giving back in any way she could. She was selfless, independent, headstrong, and had tenacious command of any room. Her sassy demeanor was her magical charm. Her family describes her as stunningly beautiful, inside and out. Glenna leaves behind her fiancé, Rick Hardin; three children, Jared Yamamoto of Atlanta, Allie Gallagher also of Atlanta, and Ryan Gallagher of Raleigh; brother, Tom Bennett and wife, Martha; and sister, Lynn Eckert and husband, Kevin. A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, November 9 from 4 PM - 6 PM, at Mitchell Funeral Home, 7209 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh. In lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to the 'Make A Wish' Foundation or UNC Hospice at Chapel Hill. The family will host a memorial celebration at a future date.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 7, 2019
